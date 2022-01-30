Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 6,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $20.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

