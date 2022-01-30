Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $434,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,886,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCB opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

