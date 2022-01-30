Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ETRN stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.02. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

