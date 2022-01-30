Era Swap (ES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.76 Million

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a total market cap of $28.76 million and $219,409.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

