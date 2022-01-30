Ergo (ERG) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00009546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $112.92 million and $1.40 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,950.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,503.01 or 0.06773903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.00285922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.00759460 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00065649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.74 or 0.00386296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00238892 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.