Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esm Acquisition stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESM opened at $9.67 on Friday. Esm Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

