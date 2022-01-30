Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Down 40.9% in January

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.04. 794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.76 and a beta of 0.15. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

