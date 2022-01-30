Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Down 40.9% in January

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.04. 794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.76 and a beta of 0.15. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $20.80.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.