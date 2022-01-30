Ethereum Push Notification Service Market Cap Tops $18.11 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $18.11 million and $1.36 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

