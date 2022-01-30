ETHPad (ETHPAD) Price Tops $0.0344 on Major Exchanges

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, ETHPad has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $75,646.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.32 or 0.06837636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.46 or 0.99873653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

