Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ETCMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.80) to €13.20 ($15.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS ETCMY remained flat at $$3.23 during trading hours on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.74%.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.