EventChain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,201.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $81,541.47 and $21,201.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EventChain has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108294 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.