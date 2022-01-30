Everest Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Everest has a total market cap of $31.56 million and $100,507.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everest has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.32 or 0.06837636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.46 or 0.99873653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.