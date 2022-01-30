EveryCoin (EVY) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $218,823.71 and $16,022.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108294 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

