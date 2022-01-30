Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Short Interest Update

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OBTX stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. Everything Blockchain has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

About Everything Blockchain

