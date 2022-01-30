Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.