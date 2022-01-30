ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $295,402.03 and approximately $2,773.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007460 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000257 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001166 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

