ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0496 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $290,359.29 and approximately $381.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007325 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001146 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

