Exeedme Price Hits $0.29 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Exeedme has a market cap of $18.90 million and approximately $287,594.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.23 or 0.06787877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,528.00 or 0.99887267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052440 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.