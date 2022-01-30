ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of ExlService worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ExlService by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ExlService by 97.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ExlService by 97.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $118.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

