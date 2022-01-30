Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,686 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $318.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

