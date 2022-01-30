FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of FactSet Research Systems worth $30,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $412.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

