FairCoin Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a total market cap of $377,454.07 and approximately $175.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001472 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00058005 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.54 or 0.00603348 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

