FairGame Market Capitalization Tops $5.84 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

