Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,143 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.34% of Fastenal worth $100,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

