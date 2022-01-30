Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Fastenal worth $50,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.83 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

