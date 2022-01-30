Fatcoin (FAT) Market Cap Hits $2.44 Million

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. Fatcoin has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $7,488.00 worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fatcoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Fatcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00108756 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

Fatcoin (FAT) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.