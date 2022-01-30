Fear Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $284,568.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fear has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045779 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00108566 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.