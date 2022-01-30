FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 38.8% in January

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $370,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.1% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 84.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FDX stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,866. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

