Fei Protocol (FEI) Market Cap Reaches $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.16 or 0.06863362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.24 or 0.99937318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

