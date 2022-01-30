Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Position Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,382 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ferguson worth $47,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,343,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,141,000 after purchasing an additional 243,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,794.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

