Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Position Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Ferrari worth $25,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

RACE opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.16.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

