Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 493,718 shares during the quarter. Ferro makes up approximately 1.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Ferro worth $20,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Ferro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ferro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ferro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferro has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.46. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.