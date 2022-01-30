Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,388.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

