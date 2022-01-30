Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. 43,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,229. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $427.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.