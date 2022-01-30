Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

IWR stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.92 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

