Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,976 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $40,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB opened at $44.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

