Financial Analysis: Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) & First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Citizens Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Interstate BancSystem 28.45% 9.89% 1.04%

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Citizens Bancshares and First Interstate BancSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Interstate BancSystem 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.98%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and First Interstate BancSystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Interstate BancSystem $680.30 million 3.41 $161.20 million $3.04 12.27

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Citizens Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.