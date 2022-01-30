Financial Analysis: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) & Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Better Therapeutics and U.S. Physical Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 2.91 $35.19 million $2.37 40.17

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Better Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Better Therapeutics and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 370.91%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $131.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.96%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 6.64% 16.63% 7.69%

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Better Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics Inc. is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.