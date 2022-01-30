Financial Contrast: Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) vs. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.20%. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals -328.86% -28.30% -25.63% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals $32.17 million 41.95 -$28.84 million ($1.63) -16.05 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$30.25 million N/A N/A

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P. Kastelein and Michael R. Hayden on November 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

