FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 2,389 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

