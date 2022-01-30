FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 3,260 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.92.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.