FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 33,936 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

