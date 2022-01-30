FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 9,136 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.08% of First Horizon worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

