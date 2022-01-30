FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

