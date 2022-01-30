FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 1,118 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $117.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average is $120.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

