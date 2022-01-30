FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $393.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.58 and a 200 day moving average of $354.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

