FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $19.49 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $560.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $602.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.51. The firm has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.