FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $7.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 107,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.93 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

