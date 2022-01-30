FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Amundi purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $87,129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Shares of CMI opened at $220.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.09 and its 200 day moving average is $230.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.