FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 480 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.18.

McDonald’s stock opened at $256.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

